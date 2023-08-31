Maruti surges to record high ahead of festive season

Homegrown four-wheeler manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki in Thursday’s session, hits a new high with stock crossing the earlier record level of 10,037 hit nearly 2 months ago. The sharp move today comes ahead of monthly auto sales scheduled to be released tomorrow, September 1.

As per Nomura estimates, Maruti is seen reporting total sales of 1.85 lakh units for August, a jump of 12 percent against the same month last year and 2 percent against the previous month. Of the total 1.85 lakh units, the contribution of domestic sales will likely be at 1.59 lakh units, up 11 percent and exports at 26,000 units, up 21 percent year-on-year.

The recent upmove in the stock price can be attributed to recent additions the company has made to its portfolio (from Invicto and Jimny to Fronx). As per analysts, the higher share of premium MPV/SUVs in the sales mix will drive Revenue/EBITDA/profit growth in FY23-26E. Nomura, in its estimates, says “Ramp-up of Jimny and Fronx should support UV market share in the near term and benefit ASPs as well. However, weakness in small cars may drag the market share to 42 percent.” Nomura expects Maruti’s inventory to rise further in over 4 weeks.

On the earnings front, for the quarter that ended June 2023, Maruti reported revenue of Rs 32,327 crore, up more than 22 percent against the same quarter last year and the margin was up 200 bps year-on-year to 9.2 percent.