Maruti shelves single-airbag Alto variants; next-gen model soon; current prices & features here

In a bid to update its variant line-up, Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the single airbag variants of the hatchback Alto and mini-SUV S-Presso. While Maruti has shelved the STD, STD (O) and LXi trims of the Alto, the S-Presso lost the STD and LXi models. Now, the LXi (O) will be the new base variant for Maruti Suzuki Alto, while STD (O) is S-Presso’s new base trim.

Earlier, Maruti would offer co-passenger airbag facility on these variants for an additional cost of Rs 7,000.

New base for Alto

As the base variants have been discontinued, the Alto is now available to customers at a starting price of Rs 4.08 lakh for the LXi (O) model. In total, the Alto will have five variants -- Lxi (O), VXi, VXi +, LXi CNG and LXi (O) CNG. The VXi, VXi +, LXi CNG and LXi (O) CNG are priced at Rs 4.28 lakh, Rs 4.41 lakh, Rs 4.89 lakh and Rs 5.02 lakh, respectively. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

The base variant of the S-Presso is now Rs 3.98 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.63 lakh for the

Under the hood

In terms of technical specifications, the Maruti Alto is powered by a 0.8-litre petrol engine, which can produce 47 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque. The car comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. In the CNG version, the output drops to 40 bhp with 60 Nm.

The S-Presso is powered by a 1.0L K10 petrol motor that pushes out 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. The car comes with both manual and AMT gearbox options.

Also read: Maruti rules Indian roads with most bestsellers in 2021

New Alto

The Alto is ready for a generation upgrade, which Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch soon. The new model is expected to be lighter, and higher than the existing one. The side profile also appears to be boxier than the current variant, thanks to a flatter roofline, which lends it a crossover-like stance, RushLane reported.

According to the report, not many changes are expected on the front fascia, which features a grille with a wider real estate with a honeycomb mesh pattern. The new Alto is likely to have larger sweptback headlamps and a sculpted hood.

Test mules of the new generation Maruti Alto were spotted on the roads on multiple occasions.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Alto is likely to be powered by the same 796cc, 3-cylinder petrol motor that pushes 47 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque. Maruti could also add a 1.0L K10C petrol engine which kicks out 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque to the line-up.