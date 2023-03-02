Maruti says retail sales could get worse before getting better with El Niño looming

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, told CNBC-TV18 that the drop in exports during February 2023 was due to shipment delays. Shares of Maruti Suzuki closed at Rs 8551, up 2.42 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Maruti Suzuki, India's one of the leading car makers, sold a total of 172,321 units in February 2023, up 5 percent from the corresponding month a year ago. Total sales in the month included domestic sales of 150,823 units, sales to other OEMs of 4,291 units and exports of 17,207 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models, Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing. The carmaker was hit in terms of exports with a 28 percent drop to 17,207 units.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, told CNBC-TV18 that the drop in exports was due to shipment delays in February.

“Exports for us in February were normal and the dip that you see when compared with last year's number is largely because of the shipment delay. In the last week of February we had some shipments which got delayed and will be dispatched in the first week of March. If you compare the yearly numbers — April to February — then exports are quite ahead of last year.

He added that with the March shipment, Maruti Suzuki should end the year upwards of 2.55 lakh units against 2.38 lakh that the company achieved last year.

Srivastava also mentioned that rural sales could get impacted due to El Niño.

“We also see in the rural sales, there are some questions being raised now because of the El Niño factor, whereby we would see an impact on the kharif sowing. And that could also impact the rural demand. So overall, there are some positives and also negatives, but on the balance, our view is that it's still quite positive.”

El Niño refers to a period of warm ocean temperatures in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific, which typically occurs every 2-7 years. During an El Niño event, the trade winds weaken, causing warm water to shift eastward and accumulate in the central and eastern Pacific. This warming of the ocean can have a widespread impact on weather patterns, including increased rainfall in parts of South America, drought in Southeast Asia and Australia, and warmer temperatures in North America.

Retail sales could get worse before getting better

Srivastava added that it is possible that retail sales could get worse before getting better and it all depends on which way the economy moves.

“There are positives — we have seen projections of economic growth of about 6.5 percent for next year in the Budget and also the infrastructure spending should spur demand quite a bit. But on the other hand, we have seen the loan rates going up and we still see the inflation quite sticky, which in the economic fundamentals terms should impact the demand negatively,” he said

In terms of numbers, Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicle sales went up 10.4 percent YoY while the wholesale number stood at 147,500 this month against under 133,900 of last year.

“So overall, in terms of wholesale the month has been very good. In fact, this has been the highest-ever February in the industry. But on the retail side, though the retails have been lower, retails for February have been around 301,000 against 275,000 last year,” Srivastava said.

“So although you see a growth of about 9 percent, when you compare with wholesale, the number of retail is much lower. And as a result, the stock in the industry has built up, we started off with about 184,000 units and it's gone up to about 218,000 now, and that's about a three-week inventory,” he added.

Expect 5-7 percent growth for auto industry in FY24

Despite the inflation rate, and taking into account the monsoon El Niño factor, Maruti Suzuki estimates that the total demand in passenger vehicles in FY24 will be 4.05-4.1 million, that's a 5-7 percent growth.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki closed at Rs 8551, up 2.42 percent from the previous close on the BSE.