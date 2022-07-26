Maruti S-Presso VXI Opt CNG: Check expected launch date, price, features and more

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch several cars in the coming months some of which like the Grand Vitara and the New Brezza have already made headlines. One of the most awaited Maruti cars, however, is the S-Presso VXI Opt CNG. Maruti has been emphasising on expanding the use of CNG-fitted engines especially in its small-car line up. The Maruti Suzuki S Presso VXI Opt CNG is the top CNG variant in Maruti’s S-Presso line-up.

It is expected to be launched by the end of this month.

Here is all you need to know about the car

Design

The Maruti S-Presso VXI Opt CNG is expected to carry the same design as the other VXI models of the S-Presso. Some design features like the SUV-inspired bold front fascia, twin chamber headlamps, signature C shaped tail lamps, side body cladding, and body-coloured bumpers are expected in this car.

Engine and transmission

The VXI Opt CNG model is expected to feature Maruti’s K10B engine mated to a manual 5 speed transmission, as per reports. This engine puts out max power of 58.33bhp and max torque of 78Nm.

Fuel capacity and efficiency

The VXI Opt CNG model is expected to provide a fuel economy of 31.2 Km/Kg as per a Cardekho.com report. The CNG Fuel Tank Capacity is expected to be 55 litre.

Features

The features of the Maruti S-Presso VXI Opt CNG include reclining and front sliding seats, a dynamic centre console, high seating for commanding drive view, digital display in the instrument cluster that shows fuel consumption (instantaneous & average) and distance to empty.

Price and expected launch date

The Maruti S-Presso CNG will be the top CNG variant of the line-up. Therefore, it is expected to be priced between Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom) as per various reports.