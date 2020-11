Vehicle safety group Global NCAP on Wednesday has given a zero-star rating out of its five-star rating to Maruti Suzuki India’s (MSI) S-Presso for adult occupant protection after conducting crash tests.

The entry-level small car by MSI received two stars for Child Occupant Protection, Global NCAP said in a statement. Vehicles are rated from zero to five based on their safety features and automobiles with higher ratings are considered safer for occupants.

According to Global NCAP, "The S-Presso offers only driver airbag as standard. The high readings in the passenger's neck explain the zero-star result. However, chest loadings in both front passengers were high and in more updated protocols could also lead to a red chest and zero stars for this reason as well."

"Its structure was rated as unstable and should be improved. Its footwell area was rated as unstable as well. Child occupant protection showed poor results for both child dummies in the dynamic test explained by the poor performance of the restraint systems. The car does not offer 3 point belts in all positions as standard and has no ISOFIX anchorages for the Child Restraint Systems (CRS)," the vehicle safety group said in a statement.

Alejandro Furas, secretary-general of Global NCAP said, "It is very disappointing that Maruti Suzuki, the manufacturer with the largest share of the Indian market, offers such low safety performance for Indian consumers. Domestic manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata have demonstrated high levels of safety and protection for their customers, both achieving five-star performance. Surely it’s time for Maruti Suzuki to demonstrate this commitment to safety for its customers?"