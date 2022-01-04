Maruti rules Indian roads with most bestsellers in 2021

Maruti still remains the king of the Indian automobile market with the company’s vehicles staking claim to eight of the top 10 car models being sold in 2021. Hyundai Motor retains the number two spot.

The automobile major’s dominance has only increased in recent years. The company’s portfolio made up five of the top 10 vehicles in 2013, before increasing to seven in 2020 and finally eight in 2021. The company’s selling point has been its extremely competitive prices.

Maruti’s most popular offerings include most of its hatchbacks. The boxy WagonR hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Maruti 800 Alto are all some of the most popular vehicles currently on offer in the Indian market. Other Maruti cars like the Dzire and Ertiga, while not hatchbacks, also enjoy considerable success and popularity.

The company also put up a strong export performance in 2021 despite pandemic hurdles in like managing international supply chains. Maruti exported 2,05,450 vehicles in 2021, the highest figure in a calendar year for the company. The most popular models for exports were Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza.

However, the company’s dominant spell may slowly be on a path of decline. The company lost 7.3 percent of its market share in November 2021, as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).