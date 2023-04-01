Maruti Suzuki further added that it sold 170,071 passenger vehicles (PVs) in March 2023, 324 units less than the same period a year ago. According to the carmaker, the shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY23.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Saturday announced that it recorded its highest-ever total sales of 1,966,164 units for FY23. This was on back of record exports of 259,333 units.

The homegrown company, in a statement, said its total sales in March 2023 included domestic sales of 136,787 units, sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of 3,165 units and its highest-ever monthly exports of 30,119 units.

The company has recently announced that it has crossed the 25 lakh units milestone of cumulative exports since starting overseas shipments in 1986-87.

The company, which started exports with shipments to neighbouring markets like Bangladesh and Nepal in 1986-87, said it currently exports to nearly 100 countries, including markets in Africa, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East.