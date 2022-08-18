Maruti Suzuki new Alto K10 launch today: Check expected price, features and specifications

By CNBCTV18.com

India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki will launch Alto K10 in its new avatar on Thursday. The new generation version will be sold alongside the entry-level Alto 800. The 2022 Alto K10 is getting a complete redesign and will be packed with an all-new BS6 engine option. Bookings for the much-awaited car opened for customers earlier online as well as at the nearby Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. Those interested in the new entry-level hatchback can get the car reserved by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. Deliveries will follow later.

Alto K10 design

Pictures of the 2022 Alto K10 were recently leaked on the internet ahead of the official launch. In comparison to the model it replaces, the updated Alto K10 will come out as a whole new car with a different exterior styling. The revamped car will have a traditional glasshouse and a prominent shoulder line. It will also get lift-up door handles like Maruti’s Celerio.

The front facia of the new Alto K10 will get a hexagonal grille, flanked by sweptback headlamps. Although the rear end appears to be like the Celerio at first glance, the two cars are different in tail-lights, rear hatch and bumpers. The new Alto K10 is expected to get alloy wheels as a dealer-level accessory.

Interiors

Inside, the new Maruti car will get a blacked themed clean and upright dashboard design and a touchscreen infotainment system. Window switches will be on the dashboard, but the car may not have steering-mounted controls. The car is likely to have features such as Android Auto, ABS, dual front airbags, Apple CarPlay, and ESP.

Engine

Under the hood, the next-gen Maruti Alto K10 will be powered by a 67hp, 1.0 litre K10C petrol engine which produces 65.7 bhp of power and a max torque of 89 Nm. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT. Maruti may offer a CNG variant. The new car will be available in six colours — Solid White, Speedy Blue, Silky White, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red and Earth Gold. It is expected to rival the Renault Kwid.

Price

The new car is likely to be positioned above the Alto 800 and is expected to be priced from Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the official price will be announced today after the launch.