Maruti’s upcoming Innova Hycross-based MPV to be called ‘Invicto’, July 5 launch likely

India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki is all set to enter the premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment with its new flagship model, named ‘Invicto’. The new MPV is expected to be launched on July 5 and will be the company’s first automatic-only offering.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and will share its platform and powertrain options. However, it will have some distinctive features to set it apart from Toyota’s version.

In terms of exterior design, the new Invicto is likely to sport a new front bumper and grille, new headlamps and taillamp inserts, along with a newly designed alloy wheel. The interior, on the other hand, will have some minor changes in the upholstery shades and feature lists.

Invicto is expected to be offered with two engine options — a 183hp, 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain, which promises a real-world fuel efficiency of up to 16 kmpl, and a 173hp, 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a CVT gearbox.

The MPV will also be available in seven- and eight-seat configurations. According to the company, the Invicto will be a low-volume product for the brand and will showcase Maruti Suzuki’s “carbon-friendly hybrid tech”.

The upcoming premium MPV Invicto will compete with the likes of Innova Hycross and Kia Carnival. While the company hasn’t revealed any details regarding the prices of the Invicto, it is expected to announce them at the launch event next month.

