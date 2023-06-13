CNBC TV18
Maruti's upcoming Innova Hycross-based MPV to be called 'Invicto', July 5 launch likely

By Vivek Dubey  Jun 13, 2023 1:28:38 PM IST (Published)

The MPV will also be available in seven- and eight-seat configurations. According to the company, the Invicto will be a low-volume product for the brand and will showcase Maruti Suzuki’s “carbon friendly hybrid tech”.

India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki is all set to enter the premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment with its new flagship model, named ‘Invicto’. The new MPV is expected to be launched on July 5 and will be the company’s first automatic-only offering.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and will share its platform and powertrain options. However, it will have some distinctive features to set it apart from Toyota’s version.
In terms of exterior design, the new Invicto is likely to sport a new front bumper and grille, new headlamps and taillamp inserts, along with a newly designed alloy wheel. The interior, on the other hand, will have some minor changes in the upholstery shades and feature lists.
