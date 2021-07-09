Maruti makes major organisational rejig with an eye on competition

Industry sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Maruti Suzuki has made major organisational changes with an eye on competition.

There are concerns regarding the growing competition in the SUV space and the passenger vehicle segment. Maruti’s market share, which was 51 percent in FY20, came down to 47.7 percent in FY21.

The likes of KIA and Hyundai together have been able to increase the market share as their share stood at about 23 percent in FY21.

Sources said Maruti Suzuki is moving more aggressively towards cost-cutting measures during the pandemic period and is focused on regaining market share.

The company has appointed two Join Managing Directors, H Takeuchi for Commercial and S Tori for Production and Supply Chain, in addition to Managing Director Kenichi Ayukawa.

The Joint Managing Directors are from the subsidiary of Maruti, that is, Suzuki Motor Company.

Meanwhile, Shashank Srivastava and Partho Banerjee have been elevated to the position of Senior Executive Directors and Ram Suresh Akela, who was the National Head, Sales has been elevated to the Executive Director-Marketing post.

The new leadership changes are effective from Q1FY22.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra for more details.