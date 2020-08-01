Auto Maruti July domestic sales up 1.3%, Hyundai down 2% as auto sector crawl towards recovery Updated : August 01, 2020 08:08 PM IST Maruti Suzuki India said its domestic sales in July stood at 1,01,307 units as against 1,00,006 units in July 2019 Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported huge declines in their domestic sales during the month. Hyundai Motor India fell by just 2 percent, signalling a recovery in the sector hit hard by COVID-19. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply