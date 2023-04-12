The Indian government accepting the suggestions of the Kirit Parikh Panel on gas pricing and therefore reducing the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) across the country is a big positive for Maruti as per its management.

Maruti Suzuki has a large presence in the CNG vehicles space. About five out of ten CNG cars that are sold come from Maruti’s stable. It is also noteworthy that 15-16 percent of Maruti’s overall revenues come from the CNG space.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer-Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki believes that the number of enquiries and bookings for CNG vehicles will rise because of the fall in CNG prices, and Maruti Suzuki is preparing to meet the increased demand by increasing production.

“The positive impact would be the penetration of CNG vehicles in our portfolio should increase. I would also imagine, the number of enquiries and bookings should be very positive for CNG,” he said.

He expects to sell 6-7 lakh units of CNG vehicles in the next couple of years, as compared to 3.29 lakh units sold in FY23.

“The passenger vehicle industry last year, 2021-2022, was about 290,000 and out of which Maruti Suzuki was about 234,000 but in 2022-2023 this increased to 435,000 for the industry and for 329,000 for Maruti Suzuki. So that was a jump of more than 50 percent,” he said.

“Going forward, we are looking at projections up to anywhere between 600,000 and 700,000. It will take a couple of years,” he added.

“In our portfolio, the penetration of CNG vehicles is now close to 21 percent,” he mentioned.

The penetration of CNG cars at retail outlets and pumps is also increasing, which is expected to further drive up sales.

The number of CNG pumps in the country is set to rise to 8,750 next year from 4,709, which will make it easier for consumers to access CNG fuel. Moreover, the number of CNG pumps is expected to reach 10,000 in the following year.

“The penetration of CNG in terms of the number of retail outlets, the pumps, itself has been increasing. In 2022-2023 March, the total number of CNG stations in our country were 4,709 but this is going to increase to 8,750 next year and the year after to beyond 10,000,” he said.

