Maruti drives in the revamped Baleno; check price and specs

India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelifted version of one of its best-selling models, Baleno, with a host of technology, safety, comfort and convenience features.

Maruti started accepting pre-launch bookings earlier this month for Rs 11,000. With the cosmetic makeover, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is set to go on sale in India today.

Priced at Rs 6.35 lakh onwards, the new-age Baleno is packed with features such as head up display, 360 degree view camera, in-built next-gen Suzuki Connect Telematics System and 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system with HD display.

“With focus on technology and innovation, the new-age Baleno is set to re-energise the premium hatchback segment with several first-in segment features,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said while introducing the new car.

The company, along with its suppliers, have invested over Rs 1,150 crore on the change, Ayukawa said.

The new Baleno comes with more than 20 safety features such as six airbags (driver, co-driver, side and curtain), electronic stability program, high-speed alert system and LED fog lamps.

Powered by advanced K-Series dual jet, dual VVT engine, the revamped Baleno gives a torque of 113Nm@4400rpm and peak power of 66kW@6000rpm. With the idle start-stop technology, the car offers fuel-efficiency at 22.35 km per litre for the manual transmission variant and 22.94 km per litre for the AGS variant. It comes with a 5-speed manual and improved Auto Gear Shift transmission to give customers a great driving experience.

The new Baleno will be available in six colours -- blue, red, grey, beige, silver and white.

The basic variant in the manual transmission segment is priced at Rs 6.35 lakh. The Delta variant costs Rs 7.19 lakh, Zeta is Rs 8.09 lakh and Alpha variant is Rs 8.99 lakh. In the auto gear shift segment, the Delta variant of the new Baleno is priced at Rs 7.69 lakh, Zeta is Rs 8.59 lakh and the highest variant Alpha carries a price tag of Rs 9.49 lakh, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

Users can also drive the new Baleno through the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe option by paying a monthly subscription fee of Rs 13,999. Through the subscription, the customer can use the new car without actually owning it.

