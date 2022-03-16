Maruti chairman says EVs won't give desired results for next 10-15 years in India; here's why

In India, where per capita incomes are a fraction of those in Europe and the US and coal is the primary source of electricity, electric vehicles (EVs) will not provide the intended reduction in carbon emissions for the next 10-15 years, Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava said.

The octogenarian explained that India’s macroeconomic landscape is different from the US and Europe. The per capita income of Indians was just 5 percent of that of Europeans and 3 percent of that of Americans and electric vehicles are far more expensive than two-wheelers and small cars that Indians tend to buy.

"If we just adopt whatever strategies they are following, I don’t think we will be doing justice to what we need to do in India," Bhargava said at the ET Auto EV Conclave 2022.

On why EVs won’t deliver the intended results sooner here, he said India uses coal-fired thermal stations to produce 75 percent of the energy used. "Therefore, the reduction in the greenhouse gases using electric cars becomes much less than what is generally thought and electric cars in these circumstances are not clean cars at all,” he said.

Elements like lithium, nickel, and cobalt that are needed for EV battery production are not found in India. Thus, the transition to EVs shifts India’s import reliance from crude to these elements. Hence, the electrification of the automobile market in India will take another 10-15 years, he said.

India should focus on CNG, bio-CNG, ethanol, and hybrid vehicles as well to reduce carbon emissions. While CNG has always been an acceptable alternative to other fossil fuels, there is no incentive from the government for CNG vehicles, he lamented.

"The CNG cars are taxed exactly like the high pollutant petrol and diesel vehicles," he told Fortune India. He added that using bio-CNG, a carbon-negative fuel, is a feasible alternative to electrification as it suits the Indian conditions.

"The amount of waste we generate, agricultural or otherwise, has immense potential in generating biofuels,” he said while urging the government to give it the same priority, if not higher than the EV programme.