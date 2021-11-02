Maruti begins bookings for all-new Celerio; check booking price, specs

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings of its premium hatchback Celerio in its new avatar from November 2. The stylish new model comes with a number of significant updates, ranging from changes in exterior design to cabin comfort.

While the price of the new Celerio is yet to be disclosed, it can be booked at an initial payment of Rs 11,000. Celerio's price in India will be revealed on November 10, as per a report by Times Drive.

Bookings can be done by visiting the Maruti Suzuki Arena website or the nearest showroom.

Maruti teased the next-gen model while announcing the bookings. As compared to the outgoing model, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio boasts of a different design tenet. The front fascia of the car sports a radiant curvy grill with sharp chrome accents and swept-back headlamps. Apart from this, the new Celerio will also have a chiselled front bumper, LED headlights, and flared wheel arches.

From the safety point of view, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will have provisions like anti-lock brake system, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors and electronic brakeforce distribution.

Most fuel-efficient petrol car

The car will be powered by the next-gen K Series 1.0-litre dual-jet engine with dual VVT (variable valve timing). It will also get an idle start-stop feature that will enhance the car’s mileage, thereby making it the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country. Although the company did not reveal the power and torque figures, it is likely to be available with a five-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

“The All-New Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the All-New Celerio will once again energise the compact segment,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said at opening the bookings for the car.