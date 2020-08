The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said its Arena sales network has completed three years. The company sells models like Alto, S-PRESSO, WagonR, Celerio, CelerioX, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga, from the Arena sales outlets. Rest of the models like, Ciaz, Baleno, Ignis, XL6 and S-Cross are sold from the company's Nexa sales network.

"Maruti Suzuki ARENA was launched after listening to and meeting the expectations of a modern, dynamic and young audience," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

MSI launched the Arena network in 2017. Till date, the company has been able to convert around 745 of its 2,390 standard dealerships into the Arena sales outlets.