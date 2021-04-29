Maruti advances factory shutdowns amid surge in COVID-19 cases, make oxygen available Updated : April 29, 2021 10:32:24 IST MG Motor India has announced to shut its manufacturing unit at Halol in Gujarat for seven days to curb the spread of COVID-19. Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has also announced that its two plants at Bidadi in Karnataka will undergo annual maintenance from April 26 to May 14. Published : April 29, 2021 10:31 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply