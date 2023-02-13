Maruti Suzuki sold 14,51,237 units, including 12,56,623 units in the domestic market and 1,94,614 units in exports, during the first nine months of the current fiscal.

Maruti Suzuki India’s vehicle production, for the first time, accounted for 60 percent of the global car production for Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), during the first nine months of this fiscal. Maruti Suzuki India, which is India’s largest car manufacturer, reported a rise in vehicle exports from the country.

Maruti Suzuki, apart from the sales, also contributes to Japanese manufacturer's revenue and profit. Between April and December 2022, the share of Maruti Suzuki's sales in SMC's global revenues was 55 percent compared to 50 percent for the same nine-month period in the last fiscal.

Maruti Suzuki India’s revenues now account for 41 percent of the Japanese company's global revenues and 45 percent of its profitability as against 33 percent and 15 percent, respectively, during the same period a year ago.

"India has potential to be largest car market in the world," stated Toshihiro Suzuki, president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, during his recent visit to Auto Expo 2023. He also stated India is significant for the Suzuki Motor Group not only in terms of domestic sales but also as a global exporter.

“The export has almost doubled in the last five years, with a record high of over 2,30,000 units last fiscal year. This year too, we are likely to set a new record for exports. We are making various efforts in order to expand the exports from India,” he added.

Maruti Suzuki sold 14,51,237 units, including 12,56,623 units in the domestic market and 1,94,614 units in exports, during the first nine months of the current fiscal. The company had aimed to achieve the target of two million units this fiscal but is likely to miss the target due to supply-chain disruption.

Meanwhile, with the launches of Jimny and Fronx, the company now aims to become the market leader in India’s SUV space in FY24.