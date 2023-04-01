March Auto Sales: Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up 9% at 18,670 units

Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing at TKM, said, "The passenger vehicles segment witnessed a steady growth last year, and TKM was prepared to ride the wave by making deeper inroads into the market to meet the varied mobility needs."

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday said its sales increased by 9 percent year on year to 18,670 units in March. The company sold 17,131 units in the domestic market in March 2022.

The automaker, for FY23, reported a 41 percent increase in wholesales at 1,74,015 units from 1,23,770 units in FY22.

The company's new product launches, the introduction of newer, greener and advanced technology options and reaching closer to customers, enabled it to successfully sustain the continued growth momentum, he added.

"Given the strong customer demand for all our products, we remain optimistic towards an even better year. Our strong efforts will be to continue to closely serve our customers thus strengthening the bedrock for long-term value-based relationship in the coming time," Sood added.

(With inputs from PTI)