March Auto Sales: Hyundai sales up 11%, records highest-ever dispatches in FY23

Hyundai Motor India said that its domestic dispatches in March 2023 rose 13 percent to 50,600 units as compared with 44,600 units a year ago. Exports rose to 10,900 units from 10,687 vehicles in the same period a year ago.
South Korean automotive manufacturer Hyundai Motor on Saturday said it posted an 11 percent increase in wholesales at 61,500 units in March 2023. Hyundai has sold 55,287 units in March 2022.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Bottomline | SEBI ticks the right boxes, but…
Apr 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India’s foreign trade policy aims to make rupee stronger — here’s how it may work
Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey
Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry
Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Hyundai India's total sales in FY23 stood at 7,20,565 units, up 18 percent from 6,10,760 units in 2021-22, its highest-ever sales in a financial year since commencing operations in India.
The company also said that its domestic dispatches in March 2023 rose 13 percent to 50,600 units as compared with 44,600 units a year ago. Exports rose to 10,900 units from 10,687 vehicles in the same period a year ago.
Tarun Garg, COO at Hyundai Motor India, in a statement, said, "FY 22-23 has been a phenomenal year for Hyundai Motor India, as we introduced seven segment defining products like the all-new Hyundai Tucson, new Venue, Venue N Line, all-electric IONIQ 5, new Grand i10 NIOS, new AURA and the all-new Verna catering to different segments thus giving a strong push to brand Hyundai amongst new-age Indian customers."
Domestic dispatches last month rose to 5,67,546 units from 4,81,500 units in 2021-22. Exports were higher by 18 percent year-on-year to 1,53, 019 vehicles.
Despite global headwinds, the company sees momentum in the Indian auto industry to continue, he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Read: March auto sales expectations: A mixed bag
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!