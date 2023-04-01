English
March Auto Sales: SML Isuzu reports 59% rise in retail sales

By Jitesh Jha  Apr 1, 2023 2:20:46 PM IST (Published)

The company sold 4,158 units of cargo vehicles in FY23, down by 22 percent, against 5,300 units sold in FY22. However, the sales of passenger vehicles jumped by 296 percent to 8,284 units in FY23 against 2,092 units sold in the last financial year.

SML Isuzu on Saturday announced its sales figure for March 2023 and reported a 59 percent rise in total sales at 2,169 units as against 1,363 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

The company’s annual sales rose by 68 percent in FY23 at 12,442 units against 7,392 units sold in FY22.
Besides, SML Isuzu’s cargo vehicle sales dropped by 44 percent to 391 units in March 2023 as against 698 units sold in March 2022. However, the sales volume of passenger vehicles jumped 167 percent at 1,778 units against 665 units sold last year.
Also Read: Maruti posts its highest total annual sales riding on uptick in exports
SML Isuzu, earlier on March 28, 2203, said that it will hike the prices of its trucks and buses by 4 percent and 6 percent respectively from April 1, 2023.
Also Read: March Auto Sales: Hyundai sales up 11%, records highest-ever dispatches in FY23
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
