March Auto Sales: Royal Enfield grew 7%; registers highest sales volume in FY23

Eicher Motors on Saturday announced the sales report of Royal Enfield and unlisted entity VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) for the month and fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2023. The automotive company has reported a 6.73 percent rise in the sales of its motorcycle, Royal Enfield at 72,235 motorcycles in March 2023 as against 67,677 motorcycles sold during the same period last year.

For the Financial year ended March 2023, Royal Enfield recorded total sales rose by 39 percent at 8,34,895 motorcycles, registering its highest ever overall sales in history; beating its previous high of 2018-19.

The manufacturer of motorcycles and commercial vehicles said it has posted spectacular growth in the international markets, as it crossed the one lakh mark in export volumes for FY23. This is the first time that it has exported more than 1 lakh motorcycles in a year. The company’s export increased by 23 percent over the previous financial year.

With a 41 percent growth over the previous year, Royal Enfield registered sales of 7,34,840 in the domestic market.

Besides, Eicher Motors’ VECV sales numbers also registered a 35.2 percent growth at 11,906 units in March 2023 against 8,803 units sold in the same month last year. The sales volume of VECV grew by 39.5 percent at 79,623 units in the complete financial year 2022-23 against 57,077 units sold in the corresponding financial year.

However, the company’s export in the case of VECV declined by 36.5 percent at 414 units in March 2023 against 652 units last year. Exports dropped by 41.5 percent at 4,933 units in FY23 against 8,426 units posted in FY22.

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited is a material subsidiary of Eicher Motors Limited.

