March auto sales | Passenger vehicle sales in India rise 14% YoY: FADA

The passenger vehicles retail sales in India saw a year-on-year increase of 14 percent as all categories witnessed double-digit growth except for tractors. While sales in the 2-wheeler segment are still below pre-pandemic levels, the 3-wheeler segment achieved record-high retail sales and surpassed the previous high of March 2020.

According to the latest data by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA), while two-wheelers retail sales were up 12 percent, three-wheeler sales were up 69 percent. Passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles grew by 14 percent and 10 percent, respectively. However, tractor sales were up only four percent.

Manish Raj Singhania, President of FADA said, "The PV segment saw a growth due to better supplies coupled with better sales, though at the upper end of the spectrum kept the meter ticking. This apart from increase in prices of OBD 2A vehicles coupled with multiple festivals in the month kept the sales healthy though inquiry levels have now started decreasing.

He added, "The CV category also registered a robust growth, apart from the infra spending by Central Government, OBD Stage 2A price hike coupled with discount offers from OEMs witnessed pre-buying.”

In the near term FADA estimates that FY'24 is expected to see tapered growth in the low single digits due to a high base, inflationary pressures, routine price hikes & regulatory changes. El Niño's arrival could lead to poor monsoons which can hamper rural India's growth. The untimely rains and hailstorms in North and Central India have destroyed key rabi crops and delayed harvesting, which will have a negative impact on rural sales.

FADA also said that FY24' will also witness high EV penetration which will eat into ICE market share. Overall FADA expects FY’24 will be a year of consolidation for the India Auto Retail Industry with an overall single digit growth over previous year.