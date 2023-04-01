homeauto NewsMarch Auto Sales: MG Motor reports 28% rise in retail sales

March Auto Sales: MG Motor reports 28% rise in retail sales

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 1, 2023 12:26:11 PM IST (Published)

According to MG Motor India, this momentum is expected to sustain and improve in the near future as well. The company had retailed 4,721 units in March 2022.

British automotive marque MG Motor on Saturday reported a 28 percent year-on-year increase in its retail sales in India at 6,051 units in March, its best so far in a month.

The automaker, in a statement, said the strengthening of semiconductor supplies through various localisation initiatives and the easing of logistical bottlenecks have been key factors in achieving the highest-ever sales.
According to MG Motor India, this momentum is expected to sustain and improve in the near future as well. The company had retailed 4,721 units in March 2022.
Rakesh Sidana, Senior Director of Sales at MG Motor India, said, “The Next-Gen MG Hector, India's first internet SUV maintains its strong uptake in the market and has recorded its second-highest lifetime sales, since its launch, in the month of March.”
Similarly, the ZS EV has been registering good traction across market segments, he added.
The automaker said it is gearing up for the launch of its forthcoming electric vehicle 'Comet'.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Read: March auto sales expectations: A mixed bag
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
