March Auto Sales: Hero MotoCorp sales rise 15%, exports decline

Hero MotoCorp sold 53,28,546 units in FY23, up 8 percent over FY22 when it sold 49,44,150 units. However, the company saw a decline in exports and managed to dispatch only 16,612 units in March 2023, compared to 34,390 in the same month last year.

India’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters Hero MotoCorp on Saturday announced that sold 519,342 units in March 2023. The homegrown company witnessed a 15 percent growth in sales over the corresponding month of 2022 when it sold 450,154 two-wheelers.

Hero MotoCorp further added that it had surpassed 5.3 million unit sales in FY23. The company sold 53,28,546 units in FY23 and registered a growth of 8 percent over FY22 when it sold 49,44,150 units.

However, the company saw a decline in exports and managed to dispatch only 16,612 units in March 2023, compared to 34,390 in the same month last year.

Recently, the Board of Hero MotoCorp appointed Niranjan Gupta as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective from May 1, 2023. Gupta will be elevated from his current position as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Head - Strategy and M&A.

Pawan Munjal will continue as Executive Chairman and Whole-time Director on the Board.

The fiscal year also saw Hero MotoCorp announce its first foray into the South East Asian Market by forging a partnership with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a part of the Columbian Group of Companies, to launch its products in the Philippines.

Also Read: Maruti posts its highest total annual sales riding on uptick in exports