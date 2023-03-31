March auto sales expectations: A mixed bag

For two-wheelers, demand remains steady, but there are no signs of improvement on the horizon. Even Royal Enfield, which has been a stalwart of the high-end Indian motorcycle industry, has seen waiting periods fall, indicating some weakness in demand.

Automobile companies will be reporting monthly sales for March tomorrow, i.e. April 1. As per industry survey, enquiries and footfalls have slowed down sharply, leading to reduced waiting periods for new cars. However, the same cannot be said for commercial vehicles as demand for medium and heavy models remained high in March due to an expected price hike of 3-5 percent from 1 April 2023 as a result of Bharat Stage VI Phase-2.

For two-wheelers, demand remains steady but there are no signs of improvement on the horizon. Even Royal Enfield, which has been a stalwart of the high-end Indian motorcycle industry, has seen waiting periods fall, indicating some weakness in demand. Additionally, risks to the monsoon season from El Nino could further impact demand in this sector.

As per Nomura, the CV major Ashok Leyland is expected to report an increase in March sales by 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 22,000 units. In the two-wheeler space, Hero Motocorp may report an increase of 9 percent to 4.9 lakh units and Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield 6 percent rise to 72,000 units. Bajaj Auto though is expected to report a fall in its sales by 7 percent to 2.77 lakh units on the back of weak export numbers. Maruti Suzuki has also likely to have seen a drop in its sales for March. Total sales for Maruti are seen falling 8 percent year-on-year to 1.57 lakh units.

For manufacturers like Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and TVS, Jefferies has put out estimates, where the PV-to-CV company, Tata Motors is seen reporting a fall of 3 percent in total sales to 87,000 units with CV volumes seeing a drop of 8 percent, whereas PVs are seen rising 6 percent year-on-year. M&M is likely to see a rise of 6 percent in total sales to 89,100 units, led majorly by the auto segment. Tractor volumes are seen falling 9 percent to 27,000 units while auto volumes are expected to increase 14 percent to 62,100 units. TVS Motor may see a drop of 5 percent in total sales to 2.94 lakh units with the two-wheeler segment falling 3 percent and three-wheelers 34 percent year-on-year.

NOMURA ESTIMATES

Ashok Leyland: Total sales up 9 percent YoY at 22,000 Vs 20,100 units

Bajaj Auto: Total sales down 7 percent YoY at 2.77 lakh Vs 2.97 lakh units

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sales up 6 percent YoY at 72,000 Vs 67,700 units

Hero Moto: Total sales up 9 percent YoY at 4.9 lakh Vs 4.5 lakh units

Maruti: Total sales down 8 percent YoY at 1.57 lakh vs 1.70 lakh units

JEFFERIES ESTIMATES

M&M: Total sales up 6 percent YoY at 89,100 vs 84,406 units

Tata Motors: Total sales down 3 percent YoY at 87,000 units vs 89,516 units

TVS: Total sales down 5 percent YoY at 2.94 lakh vs 3.08 lakh units

Overall, it’s expected to be a mixed set of numbers by auto companies for March.