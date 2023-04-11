MapMyIndia sees an opportunity in navigation equipment sales to EV players

Electric Vehicles (EVs) are a fast-growing market and MapMyIndia has taken its stab at battery health as well as fleet monitoring opportunities. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director of the company explained the 'vast market' for the company to explore.

“They are all using MapmyIndia’s IoT solutions for health monitoring of the batteries and the vehicle performance besides location tracking. Also, we provide a lot of EV optimisation in terms of battery efficient routing, navigation, etc,” he said.

MapMyIndia builds digital map data, telematics services, location-based SaaS and GIS AI technologies, and recently launched Mappls gadgets for automobiles and two-wheelers, which includes GPS trackers, dash cameras, in-dash navi-tainment systems and smart helmet kits.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor Group to invest $18 billion in EV industry by 2030

According to Verma, MapmyIndia's gadget is now available as an accessory or upgrade for personal cars. This is a significant change from their previous business model, which primarily focused on selling fleet management solutions to businesses.

“Showrooms are selling it actively; a bunch of OEMs are signing up as a genuine accessory product and it will reflect in our Internet of Things (IoT) lead business numbers. This goes as an accessory or an after-sale product which people use to upgrade the car from a hardware point of view,” he said.

Verma also discussed the growing trend among electric vehicle (EV) players to utilise Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to track the health of their batteries. MapmyIndia has been quick to respond to this trend by offering battery health monitoring services to their clients. This service ensures that EV players can track the health of their batteries in real time and address any issues that arise promptly.

One of the company's most significant achievements is its ability to service all the large-known EV fleets. This is a testament to their expertise and knowledge in the field of EV fleet management. Additionally, they are now onboarding 2-wheeler EV players, further expanding their reach and influence in the industry.

For more details, watch the accompanying video