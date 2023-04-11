English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsMapMyIndia sees an opportunity in navigation equipment sales to EV players

MapMyIndia sees an opportunity in navigation equipment sales to EV players

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Reema Tendulkar   Apr 11, 2023 2:16 PM IST (Published)
Mini

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director of MapmyIndia said that the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the need for reliable battery health monitoring solutions have opened a vast market for the company to explore. 

auto | Apr 11, 2023 2:16 PM IST
Electric Vehicles (EVs) are a fast-growing market and MapMyIndia has taken its stab at battery health as well as fleet monitoring opportunities. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director of the company explained the 'vast market' for the company to explore.

Recommended Articles

View All
Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Apr 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


“They are all using MapmyIndia’s IoT solutions for health monitoring of the batteries and the vehicle performance besides location tracking. Also, we provide a lot of EV optimisation in terms of battery efficient routing, navigation, etc,” he said.
MapMyIndia builds digital map data, telematics services, location-based SaaS and GIS AI technologies, and recently launched Mappls gadgets for automobiles and two-wheelers, which includes GPS trackers, dash cameras, in-dash navi-tainment systems and smart helmet kits.
Also Read | Hyundai Motor Group to invest $18 billion in EV industry by 2030
According to Verma, MapmyIndia's gadget is now available as an accessory or upgrade for personal cars. This is a significant change from their previous business model, which primarily focused on selling fleet management solutions to businesses.
Also Read | EV sales cross 1 million in FY23, two-wheelers lead the way
“Showrooms are selling it actively; a bunch of OEMs are signing up as a genuine accessory product and it will reflect in our Internet of Things (IoT) lead business numbers. This goes as an accessory or an after-sale product which people use to upgrade the car from a hardware point of view,” he said.
Verma also discussed the growing trend among electric vehicle (EV) players to utilise Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to track the health of their batteries. MapmyIndia has been quick to respond to this trend by offering battery health monitoring services to their clients. This service ensures that EV players can track the health of their batteries in real time and address any issues that arise promptly.
One of the company's most significant achievements is its ability to service all the large-known EV fleets. This is a testament to their expertise and knowledge in the field of EV fleet management. Additionally, they are now onboarding 2-wheeler EV players, further expanding their reach and influence in the industry.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X