MapmyIndia launches Mappls GPS trackers, dash cameras and Smart Helmet Kits for vehicles

Homegrown advanced digital maps provider MapmyIndia on Thursday unveiled its new collection of Mappls Gadgets, which includes Vehicle GPS trackers, Dash Cameras, In-Dash Navitainment Systems, and Smart Helmet Kits for cars and two-wheelers.

MapmyIndia’s these new gadgets are available from a starting price of Rs 4,990 through the company's official website as well as through approved accessory showrooms.

Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia, in a statement, said, “Our newly launched, comprehensive product suite of Mappls Gadgets, paired with our free Mappls App, help users get peace of mind with relation to the safety of their loved ones and their vehicles, wherever they may be, through live and historical monitoring of the GPS location, movement and video of the vehicle.”

Mappls GPS Vehicle Trackers helps users with real-time tracking of vehicles, geofencing alerts, overspeeding and undue stoppage alarms, daily distance travelled and trip replay, ignition on/off alerts, and driving behaviour, among other features.

The Dash Cameras, on the other hand, offers safety, tracking, telematics and surveillance system that provides real-time video visibility and insight into the vehicle performance across different driving situations.

MapmyIndia’s In-Dash Navitainment System, which comes integrated into the dashboard, offers features like steering wheel control, video output capability to replicate media stream on rear seat monitors, Rear View Camera support and more.

The company also claims that these gadgets are based on Android OS and compatible with both CarPlay and Android Auto. The company also offers Smart Helmet Kits like Navisor and Navaudio for two-wheelers.

Navisor and Navaudio, combined with the Mappls Super App, help users transform their existing helmets into smart ones through hands-free LED cues and audio navigation. This enables users to keep their eyes on the road and make their rides safe and hassle-free, the company added.