Man blows up his Tesla with dynamite to protest high price of new battery

Frustrated over the high price of a new battery for his Tesla car, a man from Finland blew up his car using dynamite. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Tuomas Katainen had the 2013 Tesla Model S. He says the car drove well for the first 1,500 km but soon "error codes" hit the vehicle. When Katainen took his car for repair, he found out that the only way to fix the car would be a battery replacement which would cost him at least $22,600. In September, Tesla had announced that owners of Model S who need a battery replacement would no longer be given warranty benefits.

Shocked over the high cost of a new battery, Katainen did something that only a few would have imagined. He handed over his Tesla to Pommijätkät, a group of YouTube creators who love to make things go up in flames. And they did what they do the best.

The group loaded the car with 30 kg of dynamite and parked it in an old quarry in Jaala, Finland. The Pommijätkät even put a cutout of Tesla chief Elon Musk on the driver’s seat. Subsequently, they triggered the explosion from inside a nearby bunker and the car went boom in seconds.

Much like a James Bond movie, the video of the incident shows thousands of pieces of the car scattering throughout the snowy landscape of Jaala. The group then asks Katainen -- have you ever had this much fun behind the wheel of a Tesla? To which, Katainen replies -- No, never enjoyed this much with Tesla.