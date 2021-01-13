Make in India not a one way street, need FTA's to grow globally, says Mercedes Benz CEO

India’s largest luxury car maker, Mercedes Benz sold 7,893 cars in 2020, a sharp drop in sales since 2018 when it sold 15,538 units in the Indian market. The company is now pursuing an aggressive recovery plan aimed at achieving 40 percent growth in 2021.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Mercedes Benz managing director and chief executive officer, Martin Schwenk said the carmaker was now in pre-covid territory in terms of sales and saw the overall economic situation coming under control.

He also urged the Indian government to conclude Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in order to boost the auto sector’s growth.

"We remain cautiously optimistic and are confident of continuing the sales momentum gained, despite facing pandemic triggered market upheavals. We will back it up with 15 new or renewed products. 2021 will be a product packed year, which we are confident will translate into excitement for customers and our dealer partners," said Schwenk.

As part of his recommendations to drive the sector’s growth, Schwenk called on the Centre to seriously consider concluding an FTA with the European Union.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said, "Make in India is not a one way street, if you want to produce for the world you need suitable FTAs. FTA’s will help the growth of the Indian auto industry and increase local production." One cannot grow markets beyond borders without having strong relations with other major markets, he added.

Mercedes Benz has urged the government to look at reducing cess and harmonizing standards and regulations to ease imports and exports.