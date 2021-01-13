  • SENSEX
Make in India not a one way street, need FTA's to grow globally, says Mercedes Benz CEO

Updated : January 13, 2021 05:47 PM IST

He also urged the Indian government to conclude Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in order to boost the auto sector’s growth.
As part of his recommendations to drive the sector’s growth, Schwenk called on the Centre to seriously consider concluding an FTA with the European Union.
Mercedes Benz has urged the government to look at reducing cess and harmonizing standards and regulations to ease imports and exports.
