Country's major automobile manufacturers (original equipment manufacturers) are avoiding to restart their operations this week while most of them will start operating in a phased manner after May 3, sources said.

The government had last week issued revised guidelines for the lockdown and allowed certain industries to resume operations in non-containment zones from April 20.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the OEMs in Maharashtra and NCR regions will not start operations from Monday.

Maharashtra OEMs viz., VW, Skoda, Mercedes-Benz, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors are unable to open factories from today.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Hero MotoCorp and Hyundai will not begin operations this week across locations.

The automakers cite operational constraints such as movement and housing of staff, supply chain bottlenecks and lack of retail sales.

The OEMs are of the view that the absence of a functional retail and vendor network will block cash flow. They may utilize this time to assess manpower requirements, sources added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka-based OEMs such as Toyota Kirloskar Motors and TVS Motor may look to begin skeletal operations.

However, it is to be noted that Karnataka government rules do not mandate companies to house staff in factory premises.