Mahindra's XUV300 electric SUV, Tata Nexon EV rival, spotted doing test runs

Mahindra's plan to unveil eight electric vehicles (EVs) in the next five years appears to be taking shape as the company's XUV300 electric SUV has been spotted doing test runs.

While there is not much information available regarding the powertrain of the vehicle, the concept model of the electric SUV, which was showcased in 2020, might come with two battery options -- 350V and 380V.

Mahindra had announced the details of the powertrain of the electric XUV 300 two years back and there could be changes in the model that will go into production by 2024.

The vehicle is expected to compete against Tata Nexon EV, which is currently the market leader with a 60 percent market share.

The Nexon EV is available in three variants -- XM, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Lux. Tata Motors is also expected to roll out an upgraded version of the vehicle this year which may feature a 40kWh battery. The vehicle will be sold alongside the regular Nexon EV.

Looking at the leaked images of the XUV 300 EV, it can be said that the production model of the SUV shares similarities in its styling and design with the concept model demonstrated at Auto Expo 2020.

The concept model of the vehicle was embellished with a closed-off grille and distinctive design elements like blue accents. The images further reveal that the EV will be featuring standard steel wheels as compared to alloy ones in the regular XUV 300.

In November last year, Mahindra announced its EV endeavours stating that the company will be focussing on the electric variants of its popular models like XUV, Scorpio, Thar, and Bolero. The automaker also said that while it will continue to produce the conventional variants of the models, it may roll out the EVs under a new brand name.