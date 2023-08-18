Mahindra’s Pininfarina to launch custom-built cars for its customers

Automobili Pininfarina, the Italian luxury carmaker owned by Mahindra & Mahindra, has announced that it is ready to create bespoke cars for its customers, based on their personal preferences and desires. The company says it has the capability and the systems to build one-off or custom cars with unique bodywork, using the platform of its existing models.

The company’s chief design officer, Dave Amantea, says that the process will involve close collaboration with the customers, not only to understand their desired style but also to reflect their personality and traits in the design, reported Autocar India.

Amantea further added that the process will start with delicious food and some fine wine, as it is not just a car but a whole design experience that customers will be purchasing.

“Our history and heritage is coach building and so I am happy to say that with our heritage, after five years of hard work with this platform, and after the pandemic, we are now ready to receive any kind of request from any customer,” he says.

The company has recently unveiled the Barchetta 95, a limited-edition open-top version of its Battista electric hypercar, priced at 4.4 million euros (more than Rs 38 crore). Amantea says that for now, the company will use the underpinnings of the Battista for such custom cars, but in time it will also offer custom-built bodywork based on its other models.

Automobili Pininfarina is a renowned design firm that has worked with brands like Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Maserati and others. The company says it is confident in its capabilities to create absolute one-offs or custom-built cars for its customers, much like Ferrari’s Special Projects division.

Mahindra & Mahindra acquired Automobili Pininfarina in 2015, paying $185 million (approx Rs 1,240 crore) for the Italian automobile designing company. Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, remarked at the time, ”The legendary design credentials of Pininfarina will significantly enhance the design capabilities of the entire Mahindra Group.”