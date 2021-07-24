Mahindra XUV700 to get smart air purifier technology; check all features

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has confirmed that the upcoming XUV700 will come with the new generation ‘Smart Filter Technology’. The new feature filters the air coming through the intake into the cabin.

The XUV700 is expected to be priced at around Rs 17 lakh.

Auto booster headlamp, smart pop-up handles, driver attention monitor, reading lamps, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging and widest roofs in-segment are among the other features revealed by the Indian automaker.

Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be fully kitted out to compete with other dominant models in the segment — Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. The dual-screen high-resolution displays for infotainment and instrument cluster will be one of the defining features in the car. The leather-wrapped steering wheel of the vehicle will be multi-functional and will come in a flat-bottom style.

The car will also be fitted with level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which will use cameras and sophisticated sensor technology to detect nearby obstacles or driver errors.

The luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) is being manufactured at the company’s Chakan factory and has been designed based on the new global W601 SUV platform. The car will be made available in both petrol and diesel variants, and the mated transmission will include automatic and manual options.

The company had recently launched its Bolero Neo SUV, which was priced at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M said, “The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs which will offer an adrenaline rush like never before.”