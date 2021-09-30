Mahindra XUV700 bookings to open on October 7, special price offers for first 25,000 customers

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced that it will start bookings for its much-awaited SUV, XUV700, from October 7. XUV700 will be available in multiple variants, transmission and seating options.

Ex-showroom price for MX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) will start from Rs 11.99 lakh, while AX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) will be available at Rs 12.99 lakh.

The company, in a statement, said these prices will be applicable only for the first 25,000 bookings.

Mahindra has also launched an ‘Add to cart’ functionality on its website for XUV700. It allows customers to save variant configurations, including fuel type, seating capacity, colour and dealer preference ahead of the opening of bookings and formally book the vehicle online from October 7.

Upon completion of booking, any further modifications made by the buyer to the variant will be treated as a fresh booking, the company said.

XUV700 will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. According to a HT Auto report, the SUV will be available in as many as 19 variants spread across its two trims - MX Series and AdrenoX Series.

AX series will be available with an optional luxury pack and will include features like immersive 3D sound by Sony, electrically deployed smart door handles, 360o surround view, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake and wireless charging.

Test drives for XUV700 will begin in phases, starting from October 2 – subject to local government rules and restrictions regarding the national holiday.

Additionally, existing Mahindra customers will be invited for an exclusive preview to their nearest dealerships, the company added.