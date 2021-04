Popular SUVs of automaker Mahindra & Mahindra, XUV500 and Scorpio next generation, will be launched in the second quarter of the calendar year 2021, a report by Powerdrift said.

The auto-wire has quoted Mahindra Auto chief Veejay Nakra as saying that the Genxt Mahindra XUV500 could be launched around July or August this year. This means that the SUV will be launched ahead of Diwali.

After launching XUV500, the automaker will introduce the new generation Scorpio. But, Nakra didn't disclose the launch timeline for the all-new Scorpio. However, a possible launch during Diwali can't be ruled out. The launch of the Genxt Mahindra SUVs could be delayed because of the global shortage of semiconductors.

Design and look

The Genxt Mahindra XUV500 will be based on the new front-wheel-drive monocoque system. Reportedly, the SUV will be equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which provides features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, lane departure warning, and park assist, etc.

This is one of the essential parts of any car. Of course, the XUV500 will be geared up with high-end safety and security features --- multiple airbags, front and back parking sensors, 360-degree camera, ESP, and a tyre pressure monitor.

Features of XUV500

The Genxt XUV500 will have an extensive touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, connected car tech, a digital instrument console, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, etc.

The engines

The Genxt XUV500 will be offered with two engine options – a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel.