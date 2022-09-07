Mahindra XUV400 EV launching tomorrow: Check expected price and features

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Mahindra XUV 400 could possibly boast a range of 400km rivalling the most popular EV in India, the Tata Nexon EV.

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch its much-awaited Mahindra XUV400 EV on September 8. Mahindra first showcased its upcoming EV at the Auto Expo in 2020. The final production model, however, is likely to have an updated design with a rumoured 400km plus per charge range.

The new EV from Mahindra is set to take on the highest-selling EV in India, the Tata Nexon EV. There has been no official announcement about the price of the Mahindra XUV 400 EV yet, but it is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 15-20 lakh (depending on the trim).

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Design

Mahindra has already released a teaser of the XUV400 EV’s front end. In the teaser, the EV is seen featuring an X-patterned bronze and black design for the blocked grille and the new Mahindra Twin Peaks logo is also finished in bronze.

The front end looks similar to the eXUV300 concept displayed in the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo. It features sleeker rectangular headlamps with DRLs integrated within the headlamp cluster.

The Mahindra XUV 400 EV is also believed to be longer than four meters in length which will help the automaker to place the EV tech without compromising on space.

At the rear, the car is expected to feature a different tailgate design, new wraparound tail lamps and a more pronounced licence plate housing.

Powertrain and features

The automaker is yet to reveal the details of the XUV400’s powertrain options. As per Autocar India, the SUV is likely to come with a single front-wheel-drive electric motor making around 150hp and two battery pack options.

In terms of features, the XUV400 is expected to house an updated infotainment system with EV-specific data, and it may also come with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Battery

Two battery options are expected to be offered on the Mahindra XUV400. Reportedly, the larger of the two batteries could have a 400km plus range per-charge range.