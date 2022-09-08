Mahindra XUV400 EV first look: Check features, specifications

By Jude Sannith

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday launched the much-awaited XUV400 EV. Mahindra first showcased the XUV400 EV at the Auto Expo in 2020.

The XUV400 EV is India's first fully electric SUV and is set to take on the highest-selling EV in India, the Tata Nexon EV. The electric SUV comes with an acceleration of 0-100 km/hr in 8.3 seconds, the company said. It also comes with a range of 456 km in one charge.

Mahindra will announce the price for XUV400 in early January. The company said it will get customer feedback over the next 3 months before deciding on pricing. Deliveries are expected to begin by January end.

Mahindra had earlier released a teaser of the XUV400 EV’s front end. In the teaser, the EV is seen featuring an X-patterned bronze and black design for the blocked grille and the new Mahindra Twin Peaks logo is also finished in bronze.

The front end looks similar to the eXUV300 concept displayed at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo. It features sleeker rectangular headlamps with DRLs integrated within the headlamp cluster.