Mahindra unveils XUV700; check features, specifications and prices

Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled its latest SUV, the XUV700, on Independence Day. The XUV700 will be available in two primary models — the MX and the AX series. The AX will further have three sub-series, including AdrenoX AX3, AX5, and AX7.

While the XUV700 — which is the first model to wear the carmaker’s newly revealed logo — is expected to be launched in a few weeks, its specifications and features were detailed during the unveiling event on Sunday.

The new XUV700 is packed with a host of features. The models will sport a large (8-inch) infotainment touchscreen, a built-in Amazon Alexa, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV will also have a Sony music system and an Advanced Driver Assistance System.

The other top features of the car include keyless entry, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, steering-mounted control switches, electronic parking brake, dual-zone climate control, air purifier, and side airbag, among others. Significantly, the AX7 model of the car is expected to have a driver drowsiness detection system.

Several design changes (compared with outgoing XUV500) have been introduced in the new XUV700. The dashboard in the latest SUV is divided into two — infotainment system and instrument cluster. The XUV700 will have more stylish LED headlights with Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs). The angular taillights — similar to XUV500 — will give a sporty look to the car. In the front, the large, chrome-embellished front grille will have the new Mahindra logo.

While the beige upholstery for seats gives the car an elegant touch, a decent boot space takes care of the comfort aspect. The digital dials on the dashboard make it easier for the driver to navigate features. For middle row passengers, there are dedicated AV vents and armrests and for third-row seat passengers, there are mounted roof speakers. Besides, the panoramic sunroof makes for a party time while giving a premium look to the car.

Price

The XUV700 MX series petrol variant (2 litre) will be priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the diesel variant (2.2 litre) at Rs 12.49 lakh (for five-seater version). Similarly, AX3 petrol variant will be priced at Rs 13.99 lakh and the AX5 petrol variant at Rs 14.99 lakh. The prices of other variants will be announced over the next few weeks, said the carmaker.