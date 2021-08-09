Mahindra unveils new logo for its SUV range in India

Mahindra and Mahindra, one of India’s largest passenger and commercial vehicle producers, has unveiled its new logo for its range of SUVs in India. The first SUV to sport the new logo will be the Mahindra XUV700. The new identity will be visible across 823 cities and 1,300 sales and service touchpoints across the country by 2022. The new logo has two chrome-infused elements stacked in a way to highlight ‘M’ signifying Mahindra, while the old logo has three oval lines converging at a point.

The ‘Road Ahead’ logo launched in 2000 was first seen in 2002 in the Scorpio SUV. According to a report by News 18, the old logo would be retained for the commercial vehicles and the farm equipment sector.

The new logo seeks to underline the brand statement 'Explore the Impossible' and reflects the ambition and ability to take new challenges head-on. With the ‘Explore the Impossible’ statement, the company is highlighting the rejuvenated spirit at Mahindra. “The new identity will be carried in a phased manner across our SUV nameplates, and across virtual and physical touch-points where our customers interact with us”, said Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

With the fresh logo being unveiled, the upcoming XUV700 is now expected to be launched shortly. The Mahindra group has confirmed new-age features will be available in the SUV. The new model of the SUV will have a rugged yet sophisticated look.

According to a Mint report, the automaker has roped in actor Naseeruddin Shah and music composers Ehsaan-Loy to helm the advertising campaign for the new visual identity.