Mahindra unveils new INGLO EV platform: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The company unveiled the EV platform on August 15 and said it will be used for the release of five electric vehicles.

Indian automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra recently unveiled its new automobile platform for electric vehicles, the Indian Global (INGLO). The company unveiled the EV platform on August 15 and said it will be used for the release of five electric vehicles under two brand names, XUV and the newly announced BE. The company will be releasing XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09, the first of which will be launched by the end of 2024 while the others will be released by 2026.

And the curtain rises… pic.twitter.com/wRFQrejABu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 15, 2022

What is a vehicle platform?

A vehicle platform is a common set of design, engineering and components that can be used in the production of multiple vehicles while reducing developmental costs. The platform can consist of vehicle parts like floorplan or chassis, the wheelbase, the steering mechanism and suspension, and even engine placement among many other components and parts.

A common platform can be used within a single brand or OEM or across different brands and OEMs as need dictates.

What is the INGLO platform?

INGLO or Indian Global has been built for EV SUVs as the company tries to use its dominance in the SUV segment to also make inroads into the EV segment. The new platform is based on a modular skateboard, a vehicular platform for electric vehicles that houses batteries, electric motors and other electronic components.

The skateboard will support the company’s EV efforts with features like an intelligent electronic brake system, supporting 60-80 kWh battery packs, rear and all-wheel drive, a semi-active suspension system, a dual-pinion high-power steering system, Vehicle To Load (V2L) support, passenger cabin structural cage, and future-proof features like an augmented reality-enabled heads-up display, edge-to-edge screen, 5G network capability and Over The Air updates (SOTA + FOTA).

The platform will also be built using German automaker Volkswagen's modular electric drive matrix (MEB). With the use of the MEB, Mahindra is only the second automobile OEM to use the platform after Ford.

“The partnership not only demonstrates that our platform business is highly competitive, but also that the MEB is well on track to become one of the leading open platforms for e-mobility,” Volkswagen management board member Thomas Schmall said.