Mahindra, TVS Motor and 4 others shortlisted for CESL’s 100000-EV tender: Report

Six companies have been shortlisted by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) under its 100,000-vehicle tender. Mahindra Electric Mobility, TVS Motor Co, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions, Etrio, Mali and Keto Motors Pvt Ltd submitted the lowest bids for the tender for three-wheeler EVs, reported the Mint.

The L1 or the lowest price bid price of Rs 306,691 per three-wheeler passenger vehicle was matched by each of the six companies. The L1 price is 20 percent lower than the existing price for three-wheeler vehicles. For goods-carrying vehicles, the L1 price was set at Rs 320,322, a full 15 percent lower than the market rate for the same category of vehicles.

In total, 21 companies had applied for the tender, including eight MSMEs. Many of the bids were submitted in consortiums and CESL had been considering the proposals based on their technical aspects. Out of the 21 bids, only 12 were eligible and then considered further.

The company plans to lease 50,000 of the vehicles and sell the other 50,000 through its online platform. CESL had sought bids for the production of electric three-wheelers (E3Ws) garbage disposal carriers, goods carriers, food and vaccine transport and passenger vehicles.

“This aggregating exercise has seen a good response, and the market’s strongest players have stepped forward to help build out electric mobility in India. The demand for electric three-wheelers from public and private agencies alike has been very encouraging,” said Mahua Acharya, CESL Managing Director and Chief Executive in an interview.

CESL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, and plans to introduce three lakh E3Ws and two lakh electric two-wheelers in India. The company had also announced a ‘Grand Challenge’ for the deployment of e-buses in nine cities in India.