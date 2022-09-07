M&M will ramp up capacity banking on these factors that are likely to boost tractor sales

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of auto & farm sectors at Mahindra & Mahindra, said the company has not been successful in passing on full commodity price rise to consumers

If one looks at Mahindra and Mahindra's tractor sales for August 2022 , they will see a rise of merely a percent over August 2021. But that contrasts with a year-on-year fall in the preceding months — 14 percent in July and 13 percent in June.

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director of auto and farm sectors at Mahindra & Mahindra, told CNBC-TV18 that things are finally looking up, and the tractor industry was witnessing several tailwinds in the last two months.

The automaker is so bullish on the positive drivers that Jejurikar said the firm would ramp up production. “In November, we are planning to put out a capacity ramp up plan that we will execute over the next 12 to 18 months. That will give a stronger perspective on how we are adding capacities,” he said.

But what's fuelling this confidence?

“One is that monsoon has been, by and large, very good except for eastern states, which are seeing a deficit," Jejurikar said. "The second positive driver is government spending in rural India, which had been very slow for the past few months or so, has started kicking in."

“Thirdly, prices in mandis are higher than they have been in the past. We have been talking about a negative terms of trade to the farmer in the last few months, and we see that reversing as well. So, as we get into the festival season, we would look at it with optimism,” he said.

When the automaker announced August sales, M&M President of Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka also said the company was preparing for strong tractor demand in the festive season.

Mahindra & Mahindra's stocks hit 52-week highs after recording a 93 percent growth in overall August sales versus a double-digit fall in preceding months.

Jejurikar said that they should end the full year with a 3-5 percent growth.

On inventory building, he said, “Navaratri starts on September 26, and that is the peak selling season. This time, we get Dussehra and Diwali both in October. It is common to build inventory at this time, because the customer is no longer waiting. You have to have inventory on the ground to manage the demand.”

He said demand was very strong also in the commercial vehicle space.