Mahindra to unveil XUV.e, BE electric SUVs in India on February 10

Mahindra is representing India on the Formula E grid with its Racing Factory team, which has been a part of Formula E since its inception. The team is putting its hopes on the M9Electro race car that has secured a podium this season in Mexico.

Mahindra & Mahindra-owned luxury car brand Automobili Pininfarina, on Thursday, showcased its electric hypercar Battista at the Hyderabad E Motor Show. Priced at Rs 18 crore, Pininfarina Battista was launched in 2020 and was claimed as the most powerful road-legal car ever designed and built in Italy.

Battista can sprint from 0-100 km per hour in less than two seconds and is capable of 450 km on one charge with a 120 kWh Li-ion battery pack. In comparison, Tesla Model S Plaid and Lotus Evija also have the same top speed.

Mahindra is also expected to take the wraps off its five upcoming electric SUVs under the XUV.e and BE sub-brands for the first time in India, just a day before the first Formula E race weekend in Hyderabad. The company’s these upcoming electric vehicles were designed by the Mahindra MADE (Mahindra Advanced Design Europe) design studio in Oxfordshire, UK.

Mahindra Racing factory at Formula E race weekend

Interestingly, Mahindra is also representing India on the Formula E grid with its Racing Factory team, which has been a part of Formula E since its inception. The team is putting its hopes on the M9Electro race car that has secured a podium this season in Mexico.

Upcoming models launches

Mahindra’s upcoming SUVs are categorised into two distinct brands – XUV.e and BE. the latter being an all-new electric-only brand. The XUV.e has two models - XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 - and BE has three- BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09.

All five SUVs will be built on the same INGLO EV platform, designed to be more secure, provide faster charging with more power, and fit a wide range of body designs. However, the XUV.e brand’s layout, silhouette and seat configurations will be similar to the XUV700.

Mahindra XUV.e8 SUV is likely to be the first to be launched in the Indian market under the new brand with the copper Twin Peaks logo. This SUV is expected to be launched by December 2024.

Meanwhile, the BE range of EVs is expected to hit the Markey by October 2025. Although dimensions and any other details are still not revealed, SUVs under this brand are likely to come with C-shaped LED headlamp and tail-lamp elements and sharply cut body surfaces.