Mahindra to lower vehicle development cost by 30-35% through Ford joint venture

Updated : October 03, 2019 11:49 PM IST

The new joint entity will be a scale player in India with 14 percent combined market share, Mahindra said.
The combined sourcing scale in the new company will achieve 1.3 times the sourcing scale of M&M, and three times for Ford.
M&M currently working on a battery-operated vehicle on Ford’s Aspire platform, which is currently awaiting approval.
