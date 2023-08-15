Mahindra to launch new Scorpio-N based pickup SUV by 2026-27

The Mahindra Group is the largest exporter of pickup SUVs in India. Pickup vehicle sales account for one-third of the company’s domestic SUV sales volumes in India and 75 percent of the company’s SUV exports.

Mahindra Auto has started work on a new pickup SUV based on the Scorpio-N platform. The company showcased its 'Global Pik Up Concept' in Cape Town, South Africa.

The company is working on a new pickup vehicle that would have a four-wheel drive system with electric shift, terrain-based mode selection, immersive audio experience, 5G connectivity, semi-automatic parking assist, sunroof, and level two autonomous car features, said R Velusamy, Chief of Global Product Development, Mahindra Group.

Speaking during a presentation in Cape Town, Veejay Nakra, President Auto Division Mahindra Group, said the company was considering ASEAN, Australia, India, South Africa, and South and Central America as potential markets for exporting pickup vehicles.

CNBC TV18 has learned that Mahindra Auto could launch the new pickup SUV by 2026-27.

