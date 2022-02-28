Mahindra to invest Rs 3000 crore in EV business: Report

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is the latest Indian automobile major to make a big push towards electric vehicles in the next few years. The company is planning to make an investment of Rs 3,000 crore to develop EVs in the next three years, reported the Mint.

M&M hopes to capture a significant portion of the burgeoning EV market in India by establishing a strong portfolio of EVs. The company is planning to launch its first EV SUV in the first quarter of FY 2022-2023, the EV XUV 400.

Apart from XUV 400, the company recently also teased three concept EV SUVs that will be revealed in July 2023. The company is also expected to bring some of its popular offerings, like the Scorpio SUV, in EV variants as well.

“The company plans to invest Rs 3,000-5,000 crore as capital expenditure on EVs over the next three years. The ratio of capital expenditure on EVs and ICE vehicles will be 50:50," a person with knowledge of the matter told Mint.

M&M once were the pioneers in EV segment in India, with its stake in the EV OEM Reva, which was one of the first EVs to be launched and made in India. But it suffered due to poor marketing and lack of a future roadmap. The company also used to manufacture and sell the EV model for its Verito sedan, the eVerito, whose production was also shut down.

Currently, Tata Motors has emerged as the top dog in the EV segment in India, with other foreign manufacturers following behind. The EV market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in India through government incentives, a greater impulse towards zero-emission vehicles, and advancements in technology slowly and incrementally bridging the gap between EV and ICE vehicle prices.