Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • auto>
    • Mahindra Thar to sell for nearly a lakh more after 3rd price revision: Report

    Mahindra Thar to sell for nearly a lakh more after 3rd price revision: Report

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Mahindra Thar is set to witness a third price revision since its launch and will now cost Rs 32,000-Rs 92,000 more, according to a report.

    Mahindra Thar to sell for nearly a lakh more after 3rd price revision: Report
    Mahindra and Mahindra has announced a hike in prices for all its models following an increase in the production cost of vehicles. The price of popular SUV Thar is set to see the highest rise of close to Rs 1 lakh.
    Thar’s prices will witness a hike in the range of Rs 32,000-Rs 92,000 or 2 to 7 percent starting this month, according to a News18 report. This is the third time this year that the price of the SUV is being revised. The first hike came in February, followed by another one in May.
    Ever since its launch in 2010, Thar has been one of the most popular off-road SUVs with waiting periods ranging from several months to even a year. According to the report, the carmaker is working on strategies to ramp up production, however, not much has been achieved owing to supply constraints that have kept the production pace unchanged.
    Thar’s second generation had hit the streets in October 2020, and users all over were impressed with its performance. This led to a surge in demand and waiting periods crossing a year. The SUV is equipped with a range of sophisticated features like keyless entry, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker audio system,, and electrically operated ORVMS.
    After the success of the Thar second generation, Mahindra is working on a 5-door variant. The new version is likely to be an enhanced version of the existing one, with features like a longer wheelbase, larger boot space,, and an extended body to add new rear passengers’ doors. The new model is expected to be launched in 2022-23 in the price range of Rs 13 lakh – Rs 16 lakh.
    (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    BMW pays 373 million euro fine to settle EU emissions probe

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,004.35 -72.95 -1.79
    TCS3,205.50 -53.00 -1.63
    Wipro524.95 -6.05 -1.14
    HDFC Bank1,504.95 -15.50 -1.02
    Eicher Motors2,704.90 -24.40 -0.89
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,004.00 -72.35 -1.77
    TCS3,206.65 -50.45 -1.55
    HDFC Bank1,504.80 -15.30 -1.01
    Reliance2,075.00 -17.90 -0.86
    Axis Bank748.35 -6.10 -0.81
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,004.35 -72.95 -1.79
    TCS3,205.50 -53.00 -1.63
    Wipro524.95 -6.05 -1.14
    HDFC Bank1,504.95 -15.50 -1.02
    Eicher Motors2,704.90 -24.40 -0.89
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,004.00 -72.35 -1.77
    TCS3,206.65 -50.45 -1.55
    HDFC Bank1,504.80 -15.30 -1.01
    Reliance2,075.00 -17.90 -0.86
    Axis Bank748.35 -6.10 -0.81

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.6425-0.0625-0.08
    Euro-Rupee88.3500-0.1450-0.16
    Pound-Rupee102.9210-0.0940-0.09
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6783-0.0022-0.33
    View More