Mahindra Thar to sell for nearly a lakh more after 3rd price revision: Report

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced a hike in prices for all its models following an increase in the production cost of vehicles. The price of popular SUV Thar is set to see the highest rise of close to Rs 1 lakh.
Thar’s prices will witness a hike in the range of Rs 32,000-Rs 92,000 or 2 to 7 percent starting this month, according to a News18 report. This is the third time this year that the price of the SUV is being revised. The first hike came in February, followed by another one in May.
Ever since its launch in 2010, Thar has been one of the most popular off-road SUVs with waiting periods ranging from several months to even a year. According to the report, the carmaker is working on strategies to ramp up production, however, not much has been achieved owing to supply constraints that have kept the production pace unchanged.
Thar’s second generation had hit the streets in October 2020, and users all over were impressed with its performance. This led to a surge in demand and waiting periods crossing a year. The SUV is equipped with a range of sophisticated features like keyless entry, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker audio system,, and electrically operated ORVMS.
After the success of the Thar second generation, Mahindra is working on a 5-door variant. The new version is likely to be an enhanced version of the existing one, with features like a longer wheelbase, larger boot space,, and an extended body to add new rear passengers’ doors. The new model is expected to be launched in 2022-23 in the price range of Rs 13 lakh – Rs 16 lakh.
(Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
