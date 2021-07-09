Mahindra Thar to sell for nearly a lakh more after 3rd price revision: Report

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced a hike in prices for all its models following an increase in the production cost of vehicles. The price of popular SUV Thar is set to see the highest rise of close to Rs 1 lakh.

Thar’s prices will witness a hike in the range of Rs 32,000-Rs 92,000 or 2 to 7 percent starting this month, according to a News18 report. This is the third time this year that the price of the SUV is being revised. The first hike came in February, followed by another one in May.

Ever since its launch in 2010, Thar has been one of the most popular off-road SUVs with waiting periods ranging from several months to even a year. According to the report, the carmaker is working on strategies to ramp up production, however, not much has been achieved owing to supply constraints that have kept the production pace unchanged.

Thar’s second generation had hit the streets in October 2020, and users all over were impressed with its performance. This led to a surge in demand and waiting periods crossing a year. The SUV is equipped with a range of sophisticated features like keyless entry, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker audio system,, and electrically operated ORVMS.