As of now, the Thar 2WD does not have a direct rival but is expected to go up against the likes of the Maruti Jimny, which will go on sale by mid-2023.

Mahindra Thar 2WD, which was launched in India in early January, is already seeing its waiting periods extended to up to 18 months. Less than a month after its launch, the new Thar 2WD - both petrol and diesel versions - has seen a rise in the waiting period as some customers are changing their bookings from higher 4X4 variants to the newer RWD models.

According to an Autocar India report, several customers have been transferring their bookings from 4X4 variants to the new 4X2 variants because the new Thar 4X2 is aimed at buyers who want a Thar just for city or on-highway usage.

This is ultimately resulting in the 4X4 variants’ waiting period to reduce and currently, it has nearly 3 months of delay. As of now, the Thar 2WD does not have a direct rival but is expected to go up against the likes of the Maruti Jimny, which will go on sale by mid-2023.

It is noteworthy that the Thar 2WD is the most affordable version of the Thar with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra offered an introductory price for the first 10,000 bookings only.

Powertrain

Currently, the new Thar 4x2 is available in three variants and is offered with two powertrain options. While the diesel unit is powered by an all-new D117 CRDe engine producing 117 BHP and 300 Nm torque with a manual transmission, the petrol unit with mStallion 150 TGDi engine produces 150 BHP and 320 Nm torque with automatic transmission.

The 4WD variant, on the other hand, comes equipped with an advanced electronic brake locking differential and mechanical locking differential (MLD) as an option on the LX Diesel 4WD variants.

However, in terms of powertrain, the Thar 4WD line-up still comes with the 2.0L mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine producing 150 bhp of power & 320 Nm of torque, and the 2.2L mHawk 130 diesel engine producing 130 bhp of power & 300 Nm of torque. Both these powertrain options are offered with a choice of 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Exterior and interior changes

In terms of looks, both Mahindra Thar 2WD and 4WD look similar to each other, with the only exception of the 4x4 badge on the former. Mahindra also offers two new exterior paint options on the new SUV – Blazing Bronze and Everest White.

Moreover, the 2WD version of Mahindra Thar will only be offered with the hard-top option. The new Thar 2WD, on the inside, will come with features like auto start/stop function, traction control and hill descent control.

Apart from these, most of the equipment and gadgets remain the same as in the other variants of Thar. The SUV will come with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors, cruise control and LED DRLs.

